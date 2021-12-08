TotalEnergies, OML130 commission 11 projects





By Udeme Akpan

As part of its corporate social responsibility, CSR, and in fulfilment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, TotalEnergies and its Oil Mining Lease, OML130 Partners, have commissioned 11 projects across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria in 2021.

The projects were initiated, executed and commissioned under Batch 3 projects to mitigate the gaps in qualitative and technical education, maternal and child health, access to clean water and women and youth empowerment.

TotalEnergies’ OML130 partners include state oil firm, the NNPC Limited, CNOOC, Prime 130 formerly Petrobras and Sapetro.

While the Esan Model Boys Grammar School, at Uromi, Edo state, and the Comprehensive High School, Aiyetoro, Ogun state each got an Information and Communications Technology, ICT centre, the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Yenogoa, Bayelsa, and the Niger Delta…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper