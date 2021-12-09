40-years-old Opeyemi seeks N9m for Kidney Transplant





By Chioma Obinna

The family of Fatai Jimoh Opayemi is desperately calling on Nigerians to help save the life of their father who is currently down with End-Stage Renal failure.

According to medical doctors at St Nicholas Hospital, Lagos, Opeyemi an urgent kidney transplant to live again.

An invoice from the hospital and made available to Vanguard showed that a total of N9 million will be required for transplant and other necessary treatments.

Unfortunately, Opayemi, who is only 40, was diagnosed with kidney failure last November 20021 has been placed on dialysis but his doctors say only a transplant was the solution to his problem.

The report from St. Nicholas Hospital also showed that Opayemi is a hypertensive and diabetic patient with end-stage renal disease.

In a chat with Vanguard, his daughter, Kambien Adepelumi who said the family has no money to pay for the transplant called on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper