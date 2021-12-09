Banditry: Sokoto confirms 23 deaths in travellers’ attack





… Buhari expresses sadness, seeks support of Nigerians

…Senate, Ortom mourn

By Peter Duru

Sokoto State government, yesterday, confirmed 23 deaths among travellers attacked by bandits in Isa Local Government Area of the state.

This came as the Senate, mourned the deaths of travelers burnt to ashes on Monday by suspected bandits on their way to Gayan in Kaduna State.

Also, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has sympathized with his Sokoto counterpart, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, as well as the government and people of the state over the massacre of the commuters.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the recent gruesome attacks on innocent travellers in Sokoto State.

The president’s reaction is contained in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Femi Adesina on Wednesday in Abuja.

“I am very distressed at the manner of death visited on these hapless…





