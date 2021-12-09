Bandits still collect levies from farmers in Birnin Gwari ,despite military onslaught – Local





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits have continued to collect levies from farmers in Birnin Gwari, even after the restoration of telecommunication services in the state, Alhaji Zubairu Abdurra’uf ,an indigene and traditional title holder of ‘Dan Masanin Birnin Gwari has said.

Reports from.Birnin Gwari and from other parts of Kaduna State, indicated that the bandits have committed nefarious acts with impunity, after the authorities restored telecommunication services in the state.

Some natives from Birnin Gwari said the bandits had denied farmers in the area from conveying the farm.produce they harvested,in spite of the series of counter attacks by the nation’s security agencies.

Alhaji Zubairu Idris Abdurra’uf,the Ɗan Masanin Birnin Gwari ,told the BBC Hausa that ” restoring the telecommunication services had afforded the people of Birnin Gwari the opportunity to communicate with each other and with the security agencies ,anytime the bandits attacked.”

“The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper