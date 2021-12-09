Buhari commissions Navy’s newly constructed ship, 117 others, helicopter, to boost maritime security





.

By Evelyn Usman

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday in Lagos, commissioned 118 ships and boats, including a helicopter, to enhance the capability of the Nigerian Navy in securing the nation’s maritime domain as well as the Gulf of Guinea.

These assets included seven Seaward ships and 111 boats. One of them, NNS Oji, a Seaward Defense Boat, SDB III, was locally built by the Nigerian Navy engineers at the Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island Lagos.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony/induction of the Nigerian Navy Ships and keel laying for the construction of Boat-IV and Boat-V, at the Naval dockyard, Buhari, congratulated the Navy under the watch of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, for maintaining a steady course in its drive for local content development.

He said, ” I am delighted to note that one of the ships to be commissioned today, NNS OJI; which is a Seaward Defence Boat, is the third of its series to be locally built at the Naval Dockyard…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper