I won’t leave unpaid salaries for my successor — Akeredolu





.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has said that he will not leave unpaid salaries for his successor after his tenure

Akeredolu who said he had vowed not to owe workers’ salary pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic affected the finance of the state badly and hindered regular payment of salaries.

He said this during the Ondo State Health Summit held in Akure, the state capital.

Although he noted that his predecessor left unpaid seven months salaries, Akeredolu, however, promised that all salaries arrears presently owed workers in the state will be paid.

“I am glad to inform you that we made giant strides in all of these areas. Unfortunately, COVID-19 Pandemic came in the third year into our First Term with its attendant economic crisis which has since put governments across the world in financial straitjackets.

“Notwithstanding the precarious situation we inherited in 2017, you will recall that we had settled six of the seven…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper