IT expert, Veritas disagree over intimidation claim

Lagos- An IT expert Pastor Anthony Afuye-Cyrus has asked a Lagos State High Court sitting at Igbosere to perpetually restrain Veritas Registrars Ltd from allegedly harassing, intimidating or threatening him.

Afuye-Cyrus said he left the firm’s employment as the InfoTech Head in 2019 but, following his petition alleging massive fraud in share transactions handled by the firm, he had been subjected to harassment and threats.

He further sought an order compelling the firm to pay him severance benefits and end of service entitlements accruing to his position as the firm’s head of Infotech.

According to him, Veritas Registrars was formerly known as Zenith Registrars and is a subsidiary of Zenith Bank.

But Veritas Registrars denied the allegations of harassment or intimidation adding that it was neither indebted to the plaintiff, nor was it a subsidiary of the…





