It’s time for your portfolio rebalancing





oni

By Sola Oni

The emergence of Omicron variant of the killer Covid-19 is causing disquiet in the global landscape. Barely few minutes of the news break of Omicron’s three cases in Nigeria, Canada swiftly placed the country on the ban list while every country is undergoing minor panic on the arrival of Omicron. Investopedia has identified government’s hold on the free trade market, flow of funds between countries, speculation and expectation as well as demand and supply as major factors that will drive the market as we prep into 2022. These will be reinforced by digital transformation, changes in consumer behaviour, digital offerings and climate change.

Analysts have identified financial institutions, air transport, telecommunication, food beverages and construction as some of the fastest growing sectors. Investment in the securities market is a game of risk and return trade off and investor should understand his investment goal and risk tolerance. This is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper