Nigeria has enormous resources to change lives of our people, no excuses ― Wike

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has stated that the nation has enough resources that if well managed can take care of its citizens, adding that there was no room for excuses by anybody.

Wike, however, challenged the Federal Government to show evidence where it has deployed all the money borrowed from external creditors.

The governor spoke at the inauguration of the Rumuola Flyover Bridge that was performed by the former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, in Port Harcourt.

Wike stated that his administration is propelled by love and commitment to service, which is why it is working assiduously and deploying the State’s resources judiciously, for the good of Rivers people.

He said: “It is very clear that governance is not by magic. It is all about commitment. It’s all about your love for your people and your country.

"This country has enormous resources to change the lives of our people….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper