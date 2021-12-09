NYSC: ‘Why Nigeria future is promising’





By Arogbonlo Israel

The NYSC Ondo State Coordinator, Mrs. Victoria Nnenna Ani has said that the future of Nigeria is promising contrary to beliefs that it is over for the country.

The State Coordinator made the statement while monitoring the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) hands on training of the 2021 Batch ‘C’ (Stream II) corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko.

Giving reason to support her assertion, Mrs. Ani who spoke with enthusiasm, said she was convinced beyond any reasonable doubt whatsoever that the crop of youths graduating from institutions of higher learning in recent years are determined to take the country out of the woods.

“Let it be known in all the nooks and crannies of this country and even beyond our shores that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) should be strengthened and its coast enlarged to accommodate more skill sets than we presently have because nothing can stop the youths from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper