Police arrest bandits, rescue 2 persons kidnapped in Abuja Community

Following armed bandits attack on a community, Piri in Kwali Area Council of the FCT and the reported kidnapping of some persons and alleged killing of a housewife, the Police have rescued 2 out of the 3 persons confirmed to have been kidnapped.

A top source told Vanguard that crack operatives of the anti-kidnapping squad were mobilized to the scene of the incident and tracked the bandits to the hills and forests around Kwali where the kidnappers were encountered before two of the victims were rescued.

The source said two of the kidnappers were arrested during the encounter while others fled following superior fire from the police.

It was further gathered that operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit are on the trail of the other fleeing members of the gang while efforts are on to ensure the rescue of the remaining abducted victim.

Recall that there were reports that bandits abducted 8 eight persons and killed a housewife at Piri, an…





