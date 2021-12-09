‘We’re not owing any teacher 2020 leave bonus’ ― Oyo State Govt





Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Nureni Adeniran, has said that contrary to the alleged propaganda by some groups, no teacher in Oyo State is being owed year 2020 leave bonus.

Adeniran stated this on Friday in Ibadan, warning primary school teachers against plans to embark on any illegal procession or protest within the state.

He said “some political emissaries are going about, telling people that government is owing them 2020 annual leave arrears. But this is not true. It is incorrect”.

“No primary school teacher is owed monthly salary or leave bonus today. The government has paid their dues”.

Adeniran, advised the group of teachers, aligning themselves with disgruntled politicians, to rather show gratitude to Gov. Seyi Makinde who had consistently paid their salaries on 25th of every month, despite the economic instability in the nation.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper