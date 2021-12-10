Abducted monarch found dead in Imo





By Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri

The people of Atta Community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, woke up Friday morning to behold the remains of their traditional ruler, Eze Edwin Azike.

The monarch was said to have been abducted by unidentified gunmen on Thursday in the community.

An indigene of the community, who pleaded anonymity, told our correspondent that Eze Azike was seized at a school where he had gone to see his sister.

Few hours after the abduction, the source said local security men flooded the community, ransacking residences, in search of the abductors of the monarch.

It was gathered that the security men ended up killing five villagers and destroying property in search of the traditional ruler.

Having failed to rescue the monarch, his body was said to have been found dead Friday morning at Eke Okwudor in the area.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper