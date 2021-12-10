APC vows to take over Abia in 2023





The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia says the party has the human and material resources to wrestle power away from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

The Chairman of the state Caretaker Committee, Chief Donatus Nwankpa, said this at a news briefing in Umuahia on Thursday.

Nwankpa, who spoke through the Secretary-elect of the party, Mr Perfect Okorie, said APC was poised to take over Abia to provide good governance and infrastructure development, currently lacking in the state.

He said: “In 2023, it will dawn on all Abia people that APC has come to take over the state.

“We have men of high calibre and proven integrity at the top-level of Nigeria’s politics, who are prepared to redeem Abia from PDP’s maladministration and move the state forward.

“We have men, who are ready to wipe away the tears of the downtrodden, workers and pensioners, who are owed many months of their legitimate entitlements.”

Nwankpa said the present…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper