Court threatens to freeze Adamawa govt’s salary accounts over N84m debt





A Federal High Court, Abuja, has threatened to grant an Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) suit, seeking an order to freeze the Adamawa State Government’s salary accounts over inability to pay back N84 million loan six years after borrowing.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a ruling, gave the state government until Jan. 11, 2022, to settle the issue with AMCON.

Justice Ekwo said he was mindful to grant a plea by counsel to the state government, Fabaryu Thliza, due to the vast majority of the civil servants who might be affected by the order, especially as Christmas celebration draws near.

“This adjournment is at the instance of the defendant and a gracious adjournment to allow them pay the staff for Christmas. This shall be the last adjournment,” the judge warned.

He then adjourned the matter until Jan. 11, 2022, for report of settlement or hearing. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that AMCON, in a writ of summons marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/387/2021…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper