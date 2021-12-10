EECCA holds post COP26 workshop, 500 million tree-planting flag-off





​The Earth Environment and Climate Care Ambassador (EECCA), an international non-governmental organisation at the forefront of climate change advocacy, is organising the first post COP26 Annual Scientific Workshop and 500 million tree planting flag-off.

The theme of the event is “Engaging the Stakeholders for Effective and Inclusive Implementation of COP26 Platforms for Action” and is slated for December 14, 2021 at the National Women Centre, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The workshop is a follow-up to the just-concluded Conference of Parties (COP 26) summit in Glasgow, Scotland which again draws the attention of the world to the dangers of the neglect of the climate.

EECCA said it is organizing the summit to engage the Stakeholders, experts, researchers on need to deepen the climate agenda and spotlight the importance of tree planting for more mitigation and adaptation strategies and push for policies that will save the climate ecosystem.