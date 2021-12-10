Elections: BVAS has come to stay – INEC





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday said that the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for accreditation during elections has come to stay.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, said this at the one-day Implementation meeting for the FCT Area Council Election on Friday in Abuja.

Okoye said that INEC would continue to come up with innovations to check electoral malpractices and strengthen democratic governance in the country.

Okoye said that BVAS would be used for FCT area council elections, as it had assisted the commission to conduct credible and well accepted election in the Anambra governorship election.

He said those used to electoral corruption, cutting corners in the electoral process, snatching ballot boxes and ballot papers would never easily accept any change that would deny them.

“That is what the whole issue about the BVAS is. So, let me say it…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper