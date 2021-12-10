FCTA engages Abuja Airport Road communities over planned demolition





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) held an interactive session with chiefs of seven communities along the Abuja Airport Road on Thursday over planned demolition of illegal structures.

Addressing newsmen at a meeting with community leaders, Mr Ikharo Attah, Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT minister, assured indigenes in the area that their interests would be protected.

Attah represented the FCT minister, Mohammed Bello, at the meeting.

He appealed to indigenous inhabitants of the FCT to be circumspect about the way they sold their ancestral land.

He noted that families of FCT indigenous people were enlarging and must be taken into consideration when planning for the future.

“A layout is under way to cater exclusively for this purpose.

“I appeal to you not to sell lands in the layout when they are allocated to you so you won’t cry foul after selling the land.

“We are coming to demolish…





