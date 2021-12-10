Insecurity: Internal wranglings in military hierarchy impeding war against insurgency, criminality — CSOs allege





A coalition of Civil Society Organisations and Non-governmental Organisations have given insights into why the war against insurgency and other violent crimes is persisting in the country despite huge support given to security agencies by the Federal Government.

According to the groups, unless urgent steps are taken to resolve internal wranglings in the military architecture and strengthen the Defence Intelligence Agency, the challenge of insecurity may regrettably persist.

A statement jointly signed by, Dr Aliyu Bello of Peace and Conflict Resolution Initiative and Ambassador Jude Uchenna of Alliance for Justice and Peace warned that the vow made by President Muhammadu Buhari not to hand over an unsecured nation to his successor may not be achieved if the perceived lapses are not checked.

“This is the second time we as a group are making intervention over the issue of insecurity within a period of one month. Frankly, the war against insurgency has gotten to the soul…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper