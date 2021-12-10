Meta unveils its ‘Africa Year in Review’ for 2021





Meta today released its ‘2021 Africa Year in Review’, an infographic capturing some of the company’s significant investments and initiatives in sub-Saharan Africa this year – focused on driving innovation, connecting communities, helping businesses to grow and supporting the tech and creator ecosystem.

The infographic highlights key Meta successes and milestones across the region, whilst reinforcing its continued commitment to Africa.

Commenting, Kezia Anim-Addo, Director for Communications, Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “This year we’ve witnessed an abundance of talent, growth and resilience from across Africa, despite the many challenges due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

It’s been inspiring to witness the development of various communities, from creators to SMBs and tech innovators, many of whom are using Meta technologies to grow and develop their craft.

We believe that Meta sits at the intersection of innovation, technology,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper