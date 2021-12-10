Today, MTN is no longer foreign, it is Nigerian — Shareholders





By Cynthia Alo

The National Coordinator of Progressive Shareholders Association, Okezie Boniface, has commended MTN Group for its decision to sell up to 575 million shares in MTN Nigeria to institutional and retail investors. Speaking at an investors’ forum in Lagos, Boniface described the move as a testament to the ‘Nigerianness’ of the company and said it would allow more Nigerians to be part of the success story.

He said, “I would like to commend the MTN Group for reducing their shareholding to enable more Nigerians the opportunity to own shares in MTN Nigeria. Their decision clearly shows that today, MTN is no longer a foreign company, it is now Nigerian. This is commendable.

“To me, MTN is the best company to invest in for Nigerians so I am urging every retail investor and other Nigerians to take advantage of this public offer.”

MTN Nigeria’s public offer, which is the first…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper