Writing of 4 NECO exams now compulsory in Ebonyi — Umahi





Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has approved the compulsory writing in the state of all the four examinations conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO).

Umahi gave the approval on Thursday in Abakaliki when officials of the examination body paid him a courtesy call in his office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor made the writing of the four examinations compulsory in the aftermath of a request put forward by NECO.

“The request is taken and approved,” Umahi said.

NECO Registrar and Chief Executive, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, listed the four NECO examinations to include the National Common Entrance, Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), the Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE Internal) and the SSCE (External)

He stated that the examinations would be of great benefit for children in the state.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper