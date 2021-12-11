Akpabio: Relationship with God, secret of my success story





Godswill Akpabio

Says ingratitude, a sin before God

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has attributed the success story and the Uncommon Transformation witnessed in Akwa Ibom State during his administration to his relationship with God.

Sen. Akpabio, who spoke at the Carol Service organized by the St. John Paul 11 College, which also coincided with his 59th Birthday Celebration in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, said act of ingratitude, not giving God what he wants which are Praise, Worship and Thankfulness are sins before Him.

He said, “God created man to praise, worship and adore Him and not building castles and buying cars.

“If you do all these, you would have fulfilled God’s purpose for your creation. Not doing all that is a sign of ingratitude which is a sin before God.”

According to the former Senate Minority…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper