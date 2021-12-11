Beyond justice for Sylvester Oromoni Jr





The tragic end of Master Sylvester Oromoni Jr has sparked off another round of social outrage, with widespread demands for justice.

Oromoni, an 11-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki Phase 1 Lagos, had reported threats to his life by senior students who were trying to force him to join their cult to the school authorities. Failure by the school to immediately treat the matter with the urgency it required gave room for Oromoni to be attacked in his dormitory on November 27, 2021. Some accounts even alleged a poisoned drink was forced into his mouth.

A video of the child writhing in pains on his death bed with obvious injuries to his mouth, legs and belly went viral. The school claimed he had been treated in its clinic before his parents were called to take him home for further treatment. Thousands of petitions have been submitted to the police demanding for justice for the child and his family. The Lagos State Government has sealed the College and taken keen interest…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper