BREAKING: Imo monarch rescued from kidnappers’ den after spending 2 nights

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The traditional ruler of Mbutu ancient Kingdom of Aboh Mbaise local government area of Imo state, HRH Eze Damin Nwaigwe, who was kidnapped last Thursday has been rescued.

The Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, confirmed this to Vanguard in Owerri on Saturday.

The police said the monarch was rescued unhurt and has been reunited with his family.

According to police, “The abducted Royal father, HRH Eze Damin Nwaigwe of the Mbutu Ancient Kingdom, who was kidnapped on 09/12/2021 at about 03:00 hours in his residence has been rescued unhurt and reunited with his family.”

The rescue of the royal father came a day after the traditional ruler of Atta ancient kingdom in the Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, Edwin Azike, who was kidnapped last Thursday was murdered by the captors and his body found in a car.

