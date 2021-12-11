Court reserves judgement on Kanu’s suit against FG, Malami, army, others





By Steve Oko

Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia, Friday reserved judgement on suit brought before it by the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, challenging his “rendition from Kenya, unlawful, detention and subsequent trial by the Federal Government.”

Presiding Judge, Justice Benson Anya, after listening to the submissions by Counsels to all the parties to the matter, announced that a date would be communicated later to them for judgement.

Counsels to the various parties had adopted their preliminary objections, written applications and the supporting affidavits before the announcement by the presiding Judge.

Kanu had through his special counsel, Mr. Aloy Ejimakor, sued the Federal Government of Nigeria for his “extra-ordinary rendition from Kenya”.

He demands among other things that he be returned to Kenya where he was “abuducted”, and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper