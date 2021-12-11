Insecurity: Escalated killings, kidnappings signs of govt’s failure — Coalition of Northern Groups





.

*Warns: Security challenges bedevilling North pose existential threats to Nigeria

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, on Thursday, condemned the escalation of attacks and killings by terrorists in Northern communities, saying that it confirmed the failure of the Federal and State Governments to secure the lives and property of Nigerians.

The organisation observed that the recent roasting to death of 23 travellers at Anguwan Bawa in Sabon Birni Council of Sokoto State by bandits, the attacks of ISWAP in the Northeast, and the unabated phenomenon of banditry along Abuja-Kaduna highway as well as school abductions have exposed the helplessness of the government.

It warned that a further escalation of the security challenges bedevilling the North today would pose existential threats not only to the region but to the whole nation.

The CNG Spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who expressed the views of the group, stated this while…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper