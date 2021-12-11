Obasanjo seeks more dedication to agric development





Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has commended the Director-General of International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Dr Nteranya Sanginga, for his dedication to agriculture, food and nutrition security in Africa.

Obasanjo gave the commendation during the chieftaincy conferment on Sanginga and his wife, Mrs Charlotte Sanginga, by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at his palace in Ile-Ife on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sanginga, a Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) national and his wife were honoured with Aare and Yeye Aare Afurugbin-Ola of the Source respectively.

The former president, who said that the chieftaincy conferment was in recognition of the director-general’s passion for the development of agriculture in Africa, urged Sanginga to see the honour as a challenge to do more for the continent.

Obasanjo, who is the IITA Ambassador, commended Oba Ogunwusi for the choice of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper