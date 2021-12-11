Tambuwal urges Buhari to do more on security situation in Sokoto





Aminu Tambuwal

By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

Sokoto state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has received a high powered Federal Government delegation led by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Muhammad Babagana Munguno (rtd) .

The Governor while briefing the the delegation on the security situation in the state pointed out that the consequences of operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara launched by the Nigeria Army in Zamfara had exposed Sokoto State to broad daylight attacks and kidnappings especially in parts of Isa ,Sabon Birni, Tangaza, Illela and several other local government areas of the state.

The Monguno’s team which include the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Maj. Gen. Samuel Adebayo, the Directors-General of the State Security Service and the National Intelligence Agency, Yusuf Maitama Bichi and Amb. Ahmed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper