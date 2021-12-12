2023: Obasanjo lobbies political, tribal, religious leaders





…summons 2-day meeting in Abuja

…State of the nation tops agenda

…Security alert

…May write Buhari on meeting outcome

Soni Daniel, Abuja

As political permutations for 2023 begin to take shape, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, is taking a proactive step to galvanise former political leaders, tribal and religious leaders to play active roles in the next political dispensation.

The former President, it was learnt, is mobilising the major stakeholders to a two-day strategic political consultation with top leaders drawn from all parts of the country between December 14 and 15, 2021 in Abuja.

Before delving into the politics of 2023, Sunday Vanguard learnt that the former head of state, wants to use the first meeting to sensitise the participants on the state of insecurity in the country and then latch on their response to fire some salvo.

A top source close to the meetings, confirmed to Subday Vanguard that letters for the meeting had already been despatched…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper