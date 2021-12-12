Boko Haram Terrorists attacks Debiro village bordering Biu, Hawul Councils of Borno





By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Armed Boko Haram terrorists suspected to be members of ISWAP factional groups on Sunday evening invaded Debiro communities which shares Local border with Biu and Hawul Local Government Areas of Borno state.

Both Biu and Hawul are from southern Borno Senatorial district with a distance of about 200 kilometres drive from Maiduguri.

Sources said, the insurgents succeeded and infiltrated into the communities and razed down some residential buildings, before publically addressed traumatized residents, warning them to desist from giving information on their modus operandi to security agencies, especially military troops.

Unconfirmed report said, the insurgents who came on several motorcycles while after addressing residents, did not kill any civilian, even as they carted away with some foodstuff and livestock from the community.

