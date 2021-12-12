Buhari to ECOWAS leaders: We must forge stronger solidarity to tackle new challenges





President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed the need for ECOWAS leaders to forge stronger solidarity in order to address the new challenges, including the current third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and its Omicron variant.

The president made the call at the 60th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday in Abuja.

He said: “Today’s realities remind us of the need to continue to forge stronger solidarity in order to address the new challenges, including the current third wave of the pandemic and its Omicron variant.

“I am glad that the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States and the West Africa Health Organization are continuing to work with our respective national disease control centres to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on our people and subregion

“At this 60th Ordinary Session, we have before us several issues of critical importance to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper