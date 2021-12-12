Capital investment: FG woos venture capitalists





Ogbonnaya Onu

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya onu has called on entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and the business community to invest more capital, innovation and ideas into the development of science, technology and innovation in Nigeria.

The minister made the call during a breakfast meeting with Nigerian entrepreneurs in Lagos at the weekend.

The breakfast meeting between the Federal government and entrepreneurs/captains of industries is to create synergy on how more investment through the private sector can be utilized for the overall development of Science, Technology and Innovation for Nigeria’s socio-economic benefit.

Dr. Onu said that efforts of the Federal government to grow STI in the country haven’t been enough and the need for venture capitalists is crucial to the speedy development of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper