I Won’t go back to PDP, vows Umahi





Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has restated his position on the rumour making round the media that he is was begging to return to the PDP, noting that “nothing can take him back to Egypt, called PDP.”

Umahi made the remark during 2021 Special Thanksgiving Service of Government House Chapel in Abakaliki on Sunday.

The Governor, who described PDP as “Egypt”, repeated that he won’t return to the party.

“With all these enormous achievements I have made under the All Progressive Congress (APC); what will make me to go back to Egypt, called PDP?

“For that, I pray that God will never forgive the person who initiated the fake news that I have plans to go back to PDP,” he stated.

On the thanksgiving Service, the Governor said that it was good to give thanks to God as state and country at large.

“It’s good to be grateful to God for His blessings to us as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper