Lagos Accord Party shifts congresses to January 2022

The Lagos State Chapter of the Accord Party has postponed its local government and state congresses to elect new party officials to January 10, 2022, and January 15, 2022, respectively.

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Dele Oladeji, announced this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the party had earlier scheduled both congresses for December 15 and December 21, respectively.

Oladeji said that the party’s congresses committee was forced to postpone the congress so as to avail members who wanted to travel for festive seasons to do so.

According to him, the party wants to avail every member the opportunity to express their democratic right and participate in the congress.

He said that all members who might have cause to travel for the Christmas and New Year celebrations should be back in Lagos State by early…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper