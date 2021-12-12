N19.3bn bail-out: Kogi sues EFCC, demands N35bn damages





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Kogi State Government has finally dragged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to court over unsubstantiated allegations that it fixed N19.3 billion bail-out funds received from the Federal Government.

This came as Justice J. Majebi of a Kogi State High Court also granted an interim injunction restraining the EFCC from issuing further official or unofficial publications over the issue involving a new generation bank (namewithheld) with Account No. 0073572696 or any other account purportedly belonging to Kogi State Government.

The Kogi State Government, Accountant-General of the State, Momoh Jibrin; and Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Asiwaju Mukadam Asiru, were claimants in the suit, while the EFCC, a new generation bank and Central Bank of Nigeria were listed as defendants.

The state government is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper