Proposed Nigeria Air: Too early to clap





By Tonnie Iredia

Following an authoritative statement by the federal government a few days ago, Nigerians can now look forward to April 2022 for the commencement of operations by Nigeria Air – the much awaited national carrier in our aviation industry.

Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation told the media at the end of last week’s meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) that majority shares of 49 per cent of the Air project will be owned by strategic equity partners, another 46 per cent by Nigerians while the Federal Government will own five per cent of the shares.

Minister Sirika also reported FEC’s approval of N1.49 billion for the provision of Automated Civil Aviation Regulatory Equipment at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. The equipment is to govern the activities of civil aviation regulations which are done electronically on one platform, including payments, follow-ups on personnel licenses, medicals, economic and safety regulations of airlines…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper