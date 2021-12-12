SERAP tells Lawan, Gbajabiamila to probe missing N10bn NASS funds in 2019

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project SERAP, has urged the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila to promptly probe fresh allegations that N10 billion of public money budgeted for the National Assembly is missing, misappropriated or diverted.

SERAP said the grim allegations that N10,051,283,568.82 of public money is missing are documented in the 2019 audited report by the Auditor-General of the Federation and urged Lawan and Gbajabiamila to refer the case to appropriate anti-corruption agencies

In the letter dated December 11, 2021, by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organization said: “Addressing the allegations would improve public confidence and trust in the ability of the National Assembly to exercise its constitutional and oversight responsibilities, and to adhere to the highest standards of integrity in the management of public funds.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper

