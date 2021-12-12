Tordue Salem: Killers of Vanguard reporter’ll never go unpunished — Gbajabiamila





…appeals to FG to thoroughly investigate matter

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, vowed to ensure that killers of former reporter of Vanguard Newspapers, Tordue Salem, are apprehended and prosecuted.

Gbajabiamila made the vow at the burial service for the deceased in Gaando, Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

The management and staff of Vanguard Newspapers, led by the Abuja Bureau Chief, Mr. Emmanuel Ujah, also attended the event.

Salem, who was covering the activities of the House of Representatives, went missing on October 13, 2021, after the close of work at about 8 pm.

His sudden disappearance subsequently elicited concerns and reactions from Nigerians.

Members of the Nigerian Union Union of Journalists,NUJ, in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, at one point, staged a peaceful protest, urging the Police to find Salem.

Also miffed by the ugly development, both chambers of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper