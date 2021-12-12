Youths devt: Ooni launches Royal African Foundation





Ooni of Ife

.

Appoints Owonikoko as President

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has launched the Royal African Foundation targeted at addressing a wide range of issues affecting youths including leadership, poverty, social inclusion, inequality, among others.

Speaking at his palace, recently, the monarch, said it was gratifying for him as the launch of the foundation coincided with his sixth anniversary on the throne as the Ooni of Ife.

The revered monarch said the foundation, is part of his personal contribution to give youths a viable platform to explore their talents and synergize so as to begin to drive the much-needed development in society.

“This even is another red-letter day for me because this is an initiative that I am very passionate about. The Royal African Foundation is deeply rooted on five pillars which are the bedrock of my existence on this throne and that’s what I stand for.

“We have a lot of youths that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper