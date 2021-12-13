FBNH: Otedola’s majority shareholding’ll resolve leadership issues — Shareholders





Share price rises 58.7% in 2 months

By Peter Egwuatu & Nkiruka Nnorom

Shareholders of FBN Holdings Plc have expressed optimism that the acquisition of additional shares of the company by billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, would resolve the leadership tussle in the parent company of FirstBank Limited.

.Otedola is said to have acquired additional 2.5 percent shares of FBN Holdings to bring his total holdings to 7.57 percent, thereby making him single largest shareholder in the bank.

Though Otedola is said to have written the company, it was yet to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, of the acquisition.

With the acquisition, Otedola now has about 2.72 billion shares in FBNH through direct and indirect holdings.

These represent 7.57 percent of FBNH’s total issued share capital of 35.895 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper