IPOB describes Imo State as burning hell, condemned killing of traditional rulers





By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI- The Indigenous People if Biafea, IPOB, yesterday condemned in strong terms the killing of traditional rulers in Imo State, saying that Imo State is becoming another burning hell under the present administration in the state, saying that the madness must stop forth with.

IPOB wondered why the elders, religious leader and well to do people in the state are keeping quiet waiting until everybody is killed in the state, they will take action.

IPOB accused the Police in Imo State and the Hope Uzodimma led administration in Imo State of doing nothing to checkmate criminals in Njaba particularly Egwuedo community who have who are involved not only killing but burning peoples houses.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful alleged that Imo State government and the Police in Imo State are enjoying the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper