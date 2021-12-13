JUST IN: Property worth millions destroyed in Computer Village fire outbreak





By Esther Onyegbula

Property worth millions of naira have been destroyed in a fire incident at 18, Otigba Street, Computer Village, Ikeja.

The fire outbreak which began in the early hours of Monday, engulfed a shopping complex destroying goods and valuables.

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire outbreak was yet unknown.

Vanguard learned that the prompt arrival of operatives of the fire service prevented the inferno from consuming other buildings

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson Lagos state police command CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu said policemen were drafted to the scene to protect the Fire fighters and others.”

“The fire has been put out successfully. No life was lost in the incident. However, valuable property which estimates are not yet known were destroyed. Cause of the fire outbreak not yet known. Investigation ongoing.”

