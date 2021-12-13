NSITF settles over 11,000 claimants in 2021 alone





***Disburses N.5billion Naira within five months, Undergoes repositioning

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Chairman, management board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, Prince Austin Enajemo-Isire has disclosed that in the year about ending, 2021) alone, the agency has settled over 11,000 claimants.

According to the Chairman, the financial account of the fund which was in areas of over 7 years has been audited up to date with 2019 and 2020 currently under process and auditing.

Speaking with Journalists in Abuja Weekend on the repositioning move of the agency, he said, “Today, NSITF is currently undergoing a transformation and repositioning to deliver on its core mandate in line with the vision of the fund. Therefore, a new beginning, a renewed hope weaved around a commitment to rebuild NSITF that the Nigerian workers will be proud of.

“It is gratifying to note that since the inauguration of the present executive management, the fund has been on a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper