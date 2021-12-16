North’s problems are beyond Buhari





By Ochereome Nnanna

IF President Muhammadu Buhari had solutions to the problems of the North and Nigeria as a whole, we would have seen them by now.

Leadership is not about riding presidential jets, sitting in an opulent office, signing documents concocted by corrupt civil servants and political appointees, hosting meaningless meetings, allocating funds at will, reading documents written by others which contain little or no ideas flowing from the leader, and deploying the armed forces and security agencies to gratify a selfish ethnic agenda.

A leader is a dynamo from whom power flows in a defined pattern towards set objectives. Leadership of a country like Nigeria is not for ambitious but clueless and tired couch-warmers. It is not a retirement benefit.

You need to be knowledgeable to lead a country like Nigeria. Knowledge here is not just academic or experiential. You must know and understand the country…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper