2023 Presidency: Insecurity’s an arrow deliberately fired at South-East, says Ohanaeze





By Chinonso Alozie, OWERRI

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Friday, said the insecurity currently facing the South-East region of the country was politically orchestrated.

The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, as part of his Christmas message to the South-East and Nigerians at large.

He warned that those behind it would not succeed in using it to deny the South-East from producing the next President of Nigeria in 2023.

The President of Ohanaeze said the Nigeria president of Igbo extraction would be a signal of healing and uniting the nation.

According to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, “Consequently, Ndigbo, we’re confronted with anger or envy hostility and violence at any given crisis in Nigeria and even outside Nigeria.

“Ndigbo believes and seeks Nigeria’s unity but not the unity of slaves and masters.

"We seek peace but not the peace of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper