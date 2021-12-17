How Police arrested suspected rape, ritual kingpin that terrorizes teenage girls in Eastern states





•Gang target virgins in higher schools

•Lure victims with lofty promises

•Lodges in hotels with radio speakers to control noise; sprays perfumes to control smell from victims’ dead bodies, ropes, belts for tying them up

By Vincent Ujummadu, Awka; Ike Odu, Nsukka & Esther Onyegbulah

A middle- aged man (name withheld) suspected to be the ring-leader of a deadly gang that specializes in raping and using teenagers for rituals has been arrested by the police in Zone 13, Anambra State.

The suspect said to reside in Obosi, Anambra State but hails from Ovoko, Nsukka in Enugu State was allegedly involved in luring unsuspecting teenagers in higher institutions of learning in the Eastern states of the country to hotels where they will be raped, after which their blood will be collected for ritual. Police sources said the suspect whose means of livelihood are unknown claims to be building hotels and hostels and always invited his victims to hotels with promises of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper