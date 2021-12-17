Pay our entitlements before selling Arewa Textiles – Ex Textile workers





…Say El-Rufai should fulfil campaign promise

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Distressed former Textile workers in Kaduna State have appealed to the management of Arewa Textile limited to pay their entitlements before selling off the mill.

Recall that Arewa Textile was closed in 2005 and laid off over 4000 workers who are still hoping to get their entitlements.

The workers also appealed to Northern Elders and political leaders to intervene in finding solutions to their plights.

During a peaceful protest at the gate of the defunct textile mill, some of the workers displayed placards with different inscriptions that pleaded for settlement of their entitlements.

“Our husbands have died without being paid their entitlements, “Arewa Textile management don’t abandon us, pay us our entitlements before you sell the factory” ,were some of the messages on their placards.

The former workets reminded Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai of his campaign promises of making…





