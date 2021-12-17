W/Bank approves $700m credit for Nigeria’s agro-climate project





World Bank

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The World Bank has approved a $700 million credit from the International Development Association (IDA) for the Nigeria Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project.

According to the bank, the project would increase the implementation of sustainable landscape management practices in northern Nigeria and strengthen the country’s long-term enabling environment for integrated climate-resilient landscape management.

The bank said that the productivity of major crops in Nigeria has been steadily declining over the past two decades, in part due to climate change.

READ ALSOReps ask MDCN to stop outrageous charges imposed on graduates

It added that persistent water shortages, especially in the extreme north, continue to exacerbate land degradation, desertification, and habitat loss.

The World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, was quoted as saying, “Nigeria is faced with water…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper