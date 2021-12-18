70 CSOs beg Buhari to assent to Electoral Bill, urge NASS to veto President if…





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, a coalition of over 70 organizations working in support of credible and transparent elections in the country, yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021.

The coalition, in a statement it made available to newsmen in Abuja, said it was concerned that President Buhari had yet to assent to the Bill since it was passed and transmitted to him by the National Assembly.

The coalition however, implored the National Assembly to veto the President should he refuse to assent to the Bill in the interest of Nigerians.

The Situation Room, in the statement that was jointly signed by its convener, Ene Obi, and co-conveners, Asma’u Joda and James Ugochukwu, urged the National Assembly to invoke its constitutional powers to veto President Buhari, should he decline to assent to the Electoral Bill.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper